Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,022 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.65. 4,544,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,384,899. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

