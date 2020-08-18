Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 6,165 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,331 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $33,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. 20,997,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,150,871. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.