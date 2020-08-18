Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $18.60 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3,001.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,280 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. 4,011,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,368. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.