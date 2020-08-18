Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $29.16 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. 5,736,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,936,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

