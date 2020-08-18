Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 8,359 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

CAT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,737. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

