VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VEON by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 235.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in VEON by 2.0% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,323,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VEON by 147.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,807,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,765 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

