Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $248.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 715.40% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,218,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,116,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,488,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,866,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

