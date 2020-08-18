Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in June

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 409,072 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,901,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.