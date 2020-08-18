Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Down 11.4% in May

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VRSK opened at $189.07 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 466.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $9,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.