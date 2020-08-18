Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 22,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,127,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

