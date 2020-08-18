Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane and Coinroom. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and $634,191.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12,036.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.03521434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.02542346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00547715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00772576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00061060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00697184 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016058 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,123,622 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Bittylicious, YoBit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, CoinEgg, QBTC, SouthXchange, Upbit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

