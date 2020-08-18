Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Earns Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

VERU stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. Equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veru by 199.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Leap Investments LP raised its position in Veru by 38.5% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

