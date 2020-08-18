Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,570 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $157,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 71,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 357,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 107.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.22. 32,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

