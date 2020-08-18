Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $148.30 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of L3Harris worth $148,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

