Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,728 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Dollar General worth $134,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after acquiring an additional 976,975 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after acquiring an additional 890,574 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,066,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,093,000 after acquiring an additional 485,346 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $199.59. 63,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $202.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

