Vid (VI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and $1.33 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vid has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00136676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01814777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00191054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00134440 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,272,841 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation.

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

