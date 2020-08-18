Viking Global Investors LP Has $174.79 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,392,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,318,924 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.31% of Micron Technology worth $174,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,478,860. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

