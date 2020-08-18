Viking Global Investors LP Sells 13,358,924 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,457,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,358,924 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 2.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 1.32% of Boston Scientific worth $648,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,569,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,064,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. 102,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

