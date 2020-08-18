Viking Global Investors LP Takes Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 397,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,889,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.44% of Sherwin-Williams as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 82,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $671.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $675.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,205. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

