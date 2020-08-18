Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.27

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 15804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 8.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.