Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,768,000 after purchasing an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 238.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after buying an additional 1,646,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 162.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 882,732 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 67,461 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of -0.41.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

