Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

VIRT stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of -0.41. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

