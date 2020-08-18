Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.55. The company has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

