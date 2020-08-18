VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Short Interest Update

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 696,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the May 14th total of 620,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VIVUS stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. VIVUS has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.84.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

