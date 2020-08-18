Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.87 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $37.04 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $665.34 or 0.05565382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00046701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.