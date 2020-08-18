VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in VSE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. VSE has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $352.07 million, a PE ratio of 318.23 and a beta of 1.76.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $168.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.