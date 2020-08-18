VULCANO Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $29,025.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.