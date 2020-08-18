Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,577 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $939,998,000 after buying an additional 287,288 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 122,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.34. 18,647,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,569,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,768. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

