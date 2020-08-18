Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,954 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,127,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,367. The firm has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.