Wade G W & Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,969 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,865,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,591,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

