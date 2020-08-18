Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stake in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 258,628 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.22% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 68,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 365,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,997. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.