Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 423 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $627,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.05. 1,180,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,417. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.30 and a 200-day moving average of $251.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.