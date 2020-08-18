Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

SKYY stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.22. 442,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $79.88.

