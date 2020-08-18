Wade G W & Inc. Sells 5,188 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

