Wade G W & Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.7% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. 19,121,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,455,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

