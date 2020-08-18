Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the July 15th total of 88,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

