Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $132.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received a $132.00 price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $134.12. 694,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.08. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.