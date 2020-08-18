Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.52.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,598,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,867,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.