Wanchain Market Capitalization Reaches $53.14 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $53.14 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00003491 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007329 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004980 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

