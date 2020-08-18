Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.91. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTS opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.