Waves Community Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $815,747.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00138455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.01859432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00191275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00137027 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars.

