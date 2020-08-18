WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 123,164 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 254,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of WeedMD from C$2.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get WeedMD alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter.

WeedMD Company Profile (CVE:WMD)

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.