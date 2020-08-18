Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Resolute Forest Products (RFP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) recently:

7/31/2020 – Resolute Forest Products was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/31/2020 – Resolute Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Resolute Forest Products was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.75.

7/31/2020 – Resolute Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.75 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Resolute Forest Products had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $329.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

