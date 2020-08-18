Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kellogg (K)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kellogg (NYSE: K) recently:

7/31/2020 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

7/29/2020 – Kellogg was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kellogg have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been recently benefiting from increased global demand for packaged food products amid the coronavirus-led stockpiling. This also helped the company retain its organic sales trend in first-quarter 2020, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the consensus mark. Notably, organic sales were solid in all regions and categories. However, earnings and sales fell year over year due to the divestiture of the cookies, fruit snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream cones businesses along with currency woes. These headwinds are likely to persist. Also, costs associated with operations amid the pandemic may hit margins. Nonetheless, Kellogg is likely to keep gaining from its Deploy for Growth strategy as well as a strong brand portfolio, supported by prudent buyouts and innovation.”

7/28/2020 – Kellogg had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Kellogg is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

K stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.11. 1,749,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,628. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $6,899,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,183,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,977,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,790,000 after purchasing an additional 692,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

