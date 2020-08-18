Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Open Text (OTEX)

Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2020 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

8/11/2020 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2020 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/10/2020 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

8/7/2020 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $54.00.

8/5/2020 – Open Text had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial.

7/30/2020 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2020 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2020 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $43.82. 44,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,722 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,283,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Open Text by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,197,000 after acquiring an additional 724,395 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Open Text by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after acquiring an additional 683,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Open Text by 80.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 631,039 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

