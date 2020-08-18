Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX: ZURN):

8/17/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 365 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 405 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 375 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 375 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 388 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 365 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 375 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 405 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 405 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

