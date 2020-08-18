Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

7/23/2020 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. The company has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. Most importantly, EOG Resources is among the leading players in the Bakken play and the largest in the Eagle Ford. However, EOG Resources is grappling with coronavirus-induced weakness in global energy demand. The pandemic has dented worldwide energy demand, keeping crude oil in the bearish territory. The ongoing turmoil has also led to a capital budget reduction of 46% for 2020 from original guidance. Triggered by lower capital spending, it has decided to curtail activities across several operating regions, which will reduce crude output by 15% from 2019 levels.”

7/20/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

7/13/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $62.00.

6/29/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

6/19/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $84.00.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 88,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after buying an additional 2,394,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $204,948,000 after buying an additional 2,189,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

