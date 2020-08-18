Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2020 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $115.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – QUALCOMM was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $106.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $90.00.

7/30/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $110.00 to $125.00.

7/29/2020 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

7/27/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $102.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2020 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

Get QUALCOMM Inc alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.