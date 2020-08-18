Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Davita (DVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Davita (NYSE: DVA) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2020 – Davita was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Davita was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Davita had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Davita was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.28. 15,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,354. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Davita by 265.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

