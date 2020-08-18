Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.